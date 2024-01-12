Paradiem LLC Takes $3.45 Million Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 323,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000. Paradiem LLC owned approximately 0.10% of StoneCo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 72.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,969,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,463 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at about $21,882,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 200.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,122,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Finally, BC Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth $24,313,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

StoneCo Trading Down 0.5 %

STNE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. 1,186,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $18.60.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.