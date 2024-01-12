Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 681 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.6% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $163.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $166.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.73. The stock has a market cap of $294.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

