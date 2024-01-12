PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Short Interest Update

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the December 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCM Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 42,088 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 9.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 127,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Stock Performance

PCM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,462. PCM Fund has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69.

PCM Fund Dividend Announcement

About PCM Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

