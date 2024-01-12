PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in PDD by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,446,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,869,000 after acquiring an additional 99,379 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDD by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,508,000 after purchasing an additional 107,359 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in PDD by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 70,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in PDD by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $151.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.78. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.47.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

