PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in PDD by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 22.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 4.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PDD by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.47. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $152.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

