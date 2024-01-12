Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Pegasystems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $334.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,873.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,873.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,571 shares of company stock valued at $393,875. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

