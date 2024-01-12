Peoples Bank KS Buys New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,005 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $142.02 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.49 and its 200 day moving average is $126.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.