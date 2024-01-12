Peoples Bank KS Buys New Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,488,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,226,000 after purchasing an additional 219,396 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,361 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,016,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 688,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,247,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD opened at $110.20 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $112.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.26.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

