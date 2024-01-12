Peoples Bank KS Buys New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 900.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.90.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $426.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $400.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $431.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

