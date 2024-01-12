Peoples Bank KS Buys Shares of 6,702 WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in WPP by 29.7% in the second quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 17.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth $539,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BNP Paribas lowered WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

NYSE WPP opened at $47.05 on Friday. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

