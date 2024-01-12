Peoples Bank KS Invests $1.25 Million in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

