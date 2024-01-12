Peoples Bank KS Invests $431,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,890 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $40.10.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

