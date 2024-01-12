Peoples Bank KS Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.5% of Peoples Bank KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GD shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $249.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $261.39. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.36.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

Free Report

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

