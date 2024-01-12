Peoples Bank KS Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,734 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000. Comcast accounts for about 1.5% of Peoples Bank KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Comcast by 90,788.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.27 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $174.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

