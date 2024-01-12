Peoples Bank KS Takes $622,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,219 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $597.49 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $272.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $598.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

