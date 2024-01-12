Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 12,942 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,942 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $55.73. The stock had a trading volume of 828,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

