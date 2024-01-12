Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after buying an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,875,000 after purchasing an additional 607,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $254.29. The company had a trading volume of 142,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $265.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.44 and a 200 day moving average of $243.27. The company has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

