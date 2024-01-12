Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,781 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,965 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.1% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $160.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,851. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.