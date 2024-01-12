Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,779 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.5% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.75. 474,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,464. The company has a market capitalization of $213.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.34. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

