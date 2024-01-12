Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Buys 50 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $402,865,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.29.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $728.06. 330,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,364. The firm has a market cap of $149.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $734.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $678.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $605.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

