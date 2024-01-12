Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Buys 9,464 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $57,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,891. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.54. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.69. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

