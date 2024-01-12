Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 0.8% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $16,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 4.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $426,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 9.2% in the third quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.06. The company had a trading volume of 638,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.82.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

