Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.50. 1,545,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,134,320. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

