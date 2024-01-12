Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at $26,162,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRDM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

IRDM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,431. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -288.87%.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

