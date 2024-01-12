Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,467,929. The company has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

