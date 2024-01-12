Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,409,000 after buying an additional 18,683 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.74. The stock had a trading volume of 619,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,239. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average is $105.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

