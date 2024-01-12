Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IJK traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $78.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

