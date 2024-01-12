Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.96. 219,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.67, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CoStar Group

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.