Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $207.88. 207,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,785. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $216.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

