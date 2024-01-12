Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

DVY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,098. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.31. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

