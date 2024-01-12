Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 75,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,680,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DGX stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.67. 147,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,598. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.22. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.62.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

