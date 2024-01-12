Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.29 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,777. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

