Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.58 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $98.99. 162,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,749. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.39. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

