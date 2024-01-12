Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 345,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Evolent Health by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,448,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,484,000 after buying an additional 1,257,175 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 499.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 340,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 283,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Evolent Health by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of EVH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,038. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $36.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $511.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Evolent Health

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.