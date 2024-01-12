Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 0.3% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.30. 1,849,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,475,849. The stock has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.