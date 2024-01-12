Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 0.3% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Stock Performance
SBUX traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.30. 1,849,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,475,849. The stock has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.55.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 20% upside for JPMorgan Chase stock? Here’s how
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Super Micro’s super surge: 18.87% gain to begin the year
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Delta Air Lines: A buy-the-dip stock with ample upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.