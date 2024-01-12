Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,185 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.33. 270,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

