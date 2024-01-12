Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.93. 58,923,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,909,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $115.60 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

