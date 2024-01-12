Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 0.4% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 296.6% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,882. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.14. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $311.05. The firm has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.97%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

