Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 103.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after buying an additional 269,922 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 42.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.23. 144,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,319. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.00 and a 52 week high of $225.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.95 and a beta of 1.10.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

