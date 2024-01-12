Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,844 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,852,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,037,000 after buying an additional 357,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,600,000 after buying an additional 529,576 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 644,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,754,000 after buying an additional 46,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,091,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $90.04. 2,198,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,411,476. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.13. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $96.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

