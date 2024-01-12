Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $12,887,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $24,943,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,601,000 after buying an additional 518,050 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $116.30. 275,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,221. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.94) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.