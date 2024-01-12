Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.64. 933,028 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average of $92.04. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

