Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.04. 312,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,907. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.58. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $106.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.