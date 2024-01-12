Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 184,342 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 207,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $149.26. The company had a trading volume of 738,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,954. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.