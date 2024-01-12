Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 187 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,837,985,000 after purchasing an additional 549,861 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,019,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,277. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average of $121.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

