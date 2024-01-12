Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after buying an additional 74,648 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $860,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

NYSE:LAC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.59. 1,043,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,138. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $12.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAC. Eight Capital set a $16.50 target price on Lithium Americas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.95.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

