Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $112.69 and a one year high of $169.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.07.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

