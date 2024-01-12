Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 275 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,446. The firm has a market cap of $334.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

