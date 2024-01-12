Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,785 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $108.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,601. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.30.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.