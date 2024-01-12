Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,301 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.57. 35,261,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,901,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.